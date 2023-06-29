Mary Rae McCorkindale

Norfolk, Neb., formerly Laurel, Neb.

Mary Rae McCorkindale, 82, of Norfolk and formerly of Laurel died on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her residence surrounded by family.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Laurel at a future date this fall. Burial of her cremated remains will be at the Laurel Cemetery following the Mass. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Mary Rae was born on Oct. 12, 1940, to William "Willie" and Evelyn (Hahn) McCoy. She grew up on a farm in Hartington and graduated from Hartington Public High School. In pursuit of a teaching certificate, she attended Wayne State College, finishing and receiving her teaching degree in 1959 from Norfolk Technical College in Norfolk.

She taught country school north of Laurel, where she met her husband Jim, who farmed with his family nearby. James Wilton McCorkindale and Mary Rae McCoy were united in marriage on Nov. 5, 1960. Mary Rae and Jim raised their three daughters: Susan, Sandy, and Sherri. Together they farmed north of Laurel where they raised cattle, hogs, chickens, and many farm cats. They also managed their own row crops and grain.

Best known for her sense of humor and kindness, Mary Rae volunteered her talents and time to many organizations over the years, helping deliver Meals on Wheels, and visiting and volunteering at local Nursing Homes. She was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Laurel, belonging to the Women's Altar Society, that helped take care of the altar and church.

Mary Rae was an amazing bowler and enjoyed making friends and keeping books for the two Laurel bowling leagues, to which she belonged. In 2011, she moved to Norfolk, where she continued to volunteer, tend her garden, and visit with neighbors. She was a huge Nebraska Husker fan, Chicago White Sox baseball fan, and loved to watch golf and other sports on TV, but her biggest enjoyment and pride was attending and cheering on her children's and grandchildren's activities through the years.

Mary Rae is survived by her husband Jim of Laurel; two daughters and spouses Sandy McCorkindale and Dave Warneke of Lincoln, and Sherri (Jason) Korte of Clive, Iowa; four grandchildren Mitch (Amanda) Lanser of Laurel, Hailey Clevenger of Wausau, Wis., Sydney and Kaci Clevenger of Clive; and brother Bill (Sue) McCoy of St. Louis, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents Willie and Evelyn McCoy; daughter and son-in-law Susan J. and Randy Lanser; brother Jim "Jimmy" McCoy; two sisters JoAnn Addison and Karen Koch.

Memorials in her name may be provided to the following organizations: Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska; St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital; or Wounded Warrior Project.