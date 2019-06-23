Sioux City
Mary Suzanne Hansen, 66, of Sioux City, danced out of this life Saturday, June 15, 2019, into the waiting arms of the God she loved so much and the three grandbabies that awaited her arrival.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Morningside Assembly of God Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Mary Suzanne was born on April 30, 1953, the daughter of Alford and Mary Thompson. She graduated from Heelan in the class of 1971.
She married David Hansen on May 19, 1973, and had two daughters, Kate (Mike) Collins and Heather (Dennis) Bruening. She had a deep love for her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren, Riley, Dalton, Devin and Lizzy.
She spent many years working for Hobby Lobby due to her love of sewing. She attended Morningside Assembly of God and helped with many church functions.