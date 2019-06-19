Sioux City
66, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Service: June 16 at 10:30 a.m., Morningside Assembly of God Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
