Sioux City

66, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Service: June 16 at 10:30 a.m., Morningside Assembly of God Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

the life of: Mary Suzanne Hansen
