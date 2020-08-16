Mary Zellers

Mary 'Nadine' Zellers
Omaha, formerly Sioux City
Mary "Nadine" Zellers, 86, of Omaha, born Feb. 15, 1934, formerly Mary Nadine Harder, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at an Omaha hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central Street in Sioux City, Iowa. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Nadine grew up in Ponca, Neb., married Edward C. Zellers in 1953, and lived in Sioux City, most of her life and retired to Omaha.
Nadine was born in Sioux City on Feb. 15, 1934, to parents, Albert Harder and Laura Baker Harder of Ponca, Neb. She was reborn as a child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism on March 5, 1934.
She was united in marriage to Edward Clyde Zellers on June 27, 1953, at Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, Neb., and blessed with 60 years of married life together.
Nadine was a lifetime member of congregations of Missouri Synod Lutheran Church. God also blessed them with the gift of three children, Cheryl Linn Zellers, Craig Edward Zellers and Kevin Clyde Zellers.
Nadine attended Ponca High School in Ponca, Neb. Nadine worked for a short time in Omaha, Fairmont Foods in Sioux City, and Wigman Company in Sioux City for over three decades. She had an active life with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl Zellers (Kerry Eddy) of Shawnee, Kan., Craig Zellers (Robin) of Omaha, and Rev. Kevin Zellers (Kathy) of Bismarck, N.D.; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her brother, Kenneth Harder; and sister, Donna Skiles.
Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, Edward C. Zellers; her parents, Albert and Laura Harder; brother, Martin Harder; sisters-in-law, Nina Harder and Reva Harder; and brother-in-law, Larry Skiles.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.