Mary Zellers

Mary 'Nadine' Zellers

Omaha, formerly Sioux City

Mary "Nadine" Zellers, 86, of Omaha, born Feb. 15, 1934, formerly Mary Nadine Harder, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at an Omaha hospital.

Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central Street in Sioux City, Iowa. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Nadine grew up in Ponca, Neb., married Edward C. Zellers in 1953, and lived in Sioux City, most of her life and retired to Omaha.

Nadine was born in Sioux City on Feb. 15, 1934, to parents, Albert Harder and Laura Baker Harder of Ponca, Neb. She was reborn as a child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism on March 5, 1934.

She was united in marriage to Edward Clyde Zellers on June 27, 1953, at Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, Neb., and blessed with 60 years of married life together.

Nadine was a lifetime member of congregations of Missouri Synod Lutheran Church. God also blessed them with the gift of three children, Cheryl Linn Zellers, Craig Edward Zellers and Kevin Clyde Zellers.