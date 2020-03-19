Maryann Muller

Whiting, Iowa, formerly Onawa, Iowa

Maryann Muller, 98, passed away quietly on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Whiting.

A private family Mass will be held Friday at St John's Catholic Church, Onawa, with Father Michael Erpelding, celebrant, officiating. A private family interment will be held Friday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery, Constance, Neb. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Maryann was born Maryann Teresa Arens on Feb. 1, 1922, in rural Crofton, Neb., the oldest of Joseph and Anna (Sheiffer) Arens. The family farmed and raised livestock. Maryann attended Catholic and public schools, graduating from Crofton High School in 1939. She attended Teachers College in Wayne, Neb. She also trained in nursing in Rochester, Minn., but returned to Crofton to teach elementary school during the 1940s.