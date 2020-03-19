Maryann Muller
Whiting, Iowa, formerly Onawa, Iowa
Maryann Muller, 98, passed away quietly on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Whiting.
A private family Mass will be held Friday at St John's Catholic Church, Onawa, with Father Michael Erpelding, celebrant, officiating. A private family interment will be held Friday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery, Constance, Neb. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Maryann was born Maryann Teresa Arens on Feb. 1, 1922, in rural Crofton, Neb., the oldest of Joseph and Anna (Sheiffer) Arens. The family farmed and raised livestock. Maryann attended Catholic and public schools, graduating from Crofton High School in 1939. She attended Teachers College in Wayne, Neb. She also trained in nursing in Rochester, Minn., but returned to Crofton to teach elementary school during the 1940s.
She met her husband, Raymond, at a dance in Bow Valley, Neb.; they were engaged at Christmas 1948 and married Feb. 14, 1949, in Crofton. Because of the heavy winter storms that year, she did not get to shop for a wedding gown, marrying in her "going away suit" instead. They moved to a modest farm near Central City, Neb., and worked there until relocating to rural Onawa in 1955, where they lived for 60 years, farming and raising their family.
Maryann enjoyed music, sewing, gardening, and art, and was the farm's bookkeeper. She worked alongside her husband on the farm and took pride in the family farm they built. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Onawa and the Rosary Society. She moved into the Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting in 2015.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam (Jim) Miller of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two grandsons, Jonathon of Olathe, Kan., and Ryan of the University of Northern Iowa; a brother, Don Arens of Yankton, S.D.; a sister-in-law, Thelma Muller of Hornick, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Peterson of Norfolk, Neb.; a sister-in-law, Dolores Muller of Wausa, Neb.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Raymond; her son, Steven; and brothers, Francis, Joseph, and Jimmy.
Memorials may be directed to Catholic Charities or the Alzheimer's Association (Alz.org).