Merrill, Iowa
Maryellen Strub, 95, of Merrill, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Accura HealthCare in Le Mars, Iowa.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at All Saints Parish-St. James Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will be in Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Merrill. Visitation with the family will be after 3 p.m. today, with a parish rosary at 5 p.m. and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Maryellen Harriet Roerig was born on June 8, 1923, in Le Mars, the daughter of Matthew and Mabel (Merritt) Roerig. After meeting her future husband, Bob Strub, she moved with him to San Jose, Calif., where he was stationed in the U.S. Navy. They were united in marriage on Jan. 18, 1945 in San Jose. Following his honorable discharge, they made their home in Le Mars and eventually in Merrill, where they resided until their deaths.
She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Merrill before becoming a member of All Saints Parish in Le Mars. She volunteered for many years at Merrill Senior Center and with the church. Through the years, she enjoyed playing cards, embroidery, sewing, reading, cooking, and baking. But most of all, she loved the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Tom (Katrina) Strub of Jackson, Mich., Phil (Rita) Strub of Brighton, Colo., Diane Strub of Peoria, Ill., Julie Strub of Merrill, Jean Renken of Merrill, and Mark (Beth) Strub of Coralville, Iowa; two daughters-in-law, Marilyn Strickland-Strub of Okoboji, Iowa, and Barbara Strub-Ratti of Phoenix, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three brothers-in-law, Steve Strub of Marcus, Iowa, Dick (Betty) Strub of LaPorte, Minn., and Eugene (Nancy) Strub of Eagle Grove, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Mabel Roerig; her husband, Bob Strub; two sons, David and Dean; her sister, Ruth (Onno) Jellema; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Memorials can be made in Maryellen's name to Life Skills Training Center in Le Mars.