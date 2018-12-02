Sioux City
Maryetta Lucille Seaton, 78, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at a local hospital.
Services will be 7 p.m. Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation with family present will begin at 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Etta was born on Jan. 24, 1940, in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, to Roy and Mae (Crittenden) Trobaugh. She graduated from Central High School in Sioux City. Etta married Keith Seaton on Feb. 24, 1962.
After high school, Etta worked at Downtown Cleaners and American Mastercraft Cleaners. Lastly, she worked as a receptionist for Aalfs Manufacturing, retiring at the age of 75.
Etta loved playing cards and dice with her sisters and family. She also enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles, collecting china dolls, and loved decorating her home for all of the different holidays. Etta loved listening to Elvis and country music while scrapbooking.
Survivors include her children, Tracy (Tony) Seubert of Sergeant Bluff, Suzzi (John) Jager of South Sioux City, Dennis (Susie) Seaton of Le Mars, Iowa, and Joey (Christine) Seaton of Sioux City; siblings, Roy "Dutch" (Isabell) Trobaugh, Jerry (Debbie) Trobaugh, Millie Hogan and Genevieve "Bum" (Jim) Frazee; grandchildren, Cody, Zachary, and Trista Seubert, Tori and Adam Plendl, Alexa Seaton, Jozey, Jessica, and Race Seaton, Jacy, Kelsey, and Anthony (Aly) Steiner, Alex and Susana Sanchez, Angela Mulder, and Jessica Soto; 14 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Etta was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Dannette Seaton; grandchild, Ashton Seaton; and siblings, Clara "Sis" Hill, Margaret "Maggie" Gilkison, William "Bill" Trobaugh, Bruce Trobaugh, Gene Trobaugh, Melvina "Vine" Nelson, Roberta "Berta" Whitlock, Norma "Pat" McInnis, Dennis Trobaugh, and Susan "Susie" Paugh.