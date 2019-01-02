Sioux City
Maryjo E. Drury, 65, of Sioux City, died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Maryjo, the daughter of Charles J. and Mona J. (Zeihm) Drury, was born on March 8, 1953, in Omaha. At an early age, Maryjo's family moved to Sioux City when her dad got stationed here. She graduated from Heelan High School. Following high school, she attended courses at Western Iowa Tech Community College to become a dental assistant. Maryjo made her home in Sioux City and worked in the dental offices of Dr. Malone and later Dr. Knopik until her retirement.
Maryjo was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and active in a sewing guild. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, reading, and driving family and friends to their appointments.
She is survived by one brother, Michael (Katherine) Drury of Sioux City; two sisters, Jodi (Robert) Strong of Hubbard, Neb., and Charla (John) Thelen of Meriden, Kan.; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.