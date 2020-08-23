× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marylee Brygger

Sioux City

Marylee Brygger, 78, of Sioux City, went home to be with her Savior on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 due to complications of Addison's Disease and COPD. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Meyer Brothers Morningside is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marylee was born in Sioux City on Aug. 3, 1942, to William and Irene Brown. She graduated from East High School and in June of 1966, married the love of her life, Jim Brygger, with whom she celebrated 54 happy years of marriage. To this union was born one daughter, Kristi.

Marylee was very involved in her church, the ISU Extension, the Morningside Garden Club, and her "CE coffee group." Her biggest joy was her family. She also enjoyed tending her extensive flower gardens and loved to scrapbook and make creative greeting cards. Her most cherished weekly time was spending time with her coffee group of over 40 years.

Those who mourn her passing are her husband, Jim; daughter, Kristi Pittman; grandsons, Braden and Kyler Pittman; sister, DeAnna Trexel and her husband, Steve; brother-in-law, Dan Brygger and his wife, Rene; sister-in-law, Pat Brown; aunt, Alice Bear; and numerous nieces and nephews.