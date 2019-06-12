Colstrip, Mont., formerly Le Mars, Iowa
58, died Thursday, April 4, 2019. Graveside service: June 15 at 1 p.m., Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, with military rites. Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Anthon, Iowa.
