Sanborn, Iowa

95, died Friday, April 12, 2019. Service: April 15 at 10 a.m., Cornerstone United Reformed Church, Sanborn. Burial: Roseland Cemetery. Visitation: April 14 from 2-5 p.m., Andringa Funeral Home, Sheldon Funeral Service, Sheldon, Iowa.

the life of: Matilda Alons
