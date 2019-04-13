Sanborn, Iowa
95, died Friday, April 12, 2019. Service: April 15 at 10 a.m., Cornerstone United Reformed Church, Sanborn. Burial: Roseland Cemetery. Visitation: April 14 from 2-5 p.m., Andringa Funeral Home, Sheldon Funeral Service, Sheldon, Iowa.
Sanborn, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
95, died Friday, April 12, 2019. Service: April 15 at 10 a.m., Cornerstone United Reformed Church, Sanborn. Burial: Roseland Cemetery. Visitation: April 14 from 2-5 p.m., Andringa Funeral Home, Sheldon Funeral Service, Sheldon, Iowa.