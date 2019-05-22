Aurelia, Iowa
Matt George, 64, of Aurelia, passed away from lung cancer Friday, May 17, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee, Iowa. Monsignor Kenneth Seifried will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.
Mathias Paul "Matt" George, the son of Paul and Marilyn (Peck) George, was born in Cherokee, on April 22, 1955. He grew up on a farm near Aurelia, and graduated from Aurelia High School in 1973.
Matt was always drawn to anything with an engine, including big trucks, heavy equipment and motorcycles. For several years, he owned and operated Blue Moon Trucking and continued hauling for various companies, both long distance and local.
He loved Harley Davidsons, fixing up old cars, pick-ups and houses, and going to car shows. Matt enjoyed living in the country and was always more than willing to help a neighbor and friend with his cows and calves. He took pride in caring for his acreage and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his mother, Marilyn Storbeck of Aurelia; his siblings, Debra George of Kearney, Mo., Mary Lynn (Craig) DeDecker of Norwalk, Iowa, and Terri George of Oak Park, Ill.; his nephew, Brian (Missy) DeDecker; a niece, Jenna (Christian) Huntley; grandniece, Vera Ruth Huntley; an aunt and uncle, La Von (Bob) Roberts; stepbrothers, Jerry (Luanne) Storbeck and John D. (Chris) Storbeck; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul A. George in 1995; his grandparents; his stepfather, John M. Storbeck in 2016; cousins, David and Jon Roberts, Joanne Benson, Dennis Mueller, and Pat Cronin; and several aunts and uncles.