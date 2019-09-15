Sioux City
Matt Petty, 52, of Sioux City, died Sept. 11, 2019, in Sioux City, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Celebration of life service will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City, with a prayer service for Matt at 7p.m. There will be a private burial at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Matt was born Nov. 14, 1966, in Sioux City, to Milt and Mary Ann Petty. On March 18, 1989, Matt married the love of his life, Theresa Barrett. Together they had two children, Kayla and Mike.
You have free articles remaining.
Matt attended Sioux City Catholic Schools, graduating from Heelan in 1985. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army Reserve and also joined the Local Carpenter’s Union. Matt spent his career in construction at Tri-State Drywall, Burke Engineering and eventually starting his own construction company, Petty Construction until his death.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Theresa; their children, Kayla (Geoff) Fay and Mike (Carrie) Petty; two granddaughters, Kirby Fay and Kinley Petty, Papa’s Girls; a brother, Mark (Jenny) Petty; sisters, Michele (Doug) Harris and Marcia (Ruben) Vazquez; brothers-in-law, Rick (Tara) Barrett and Jerry (Mary) Barrett; sisters-in-law, Shelly James and Katie Lafferty; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both parents; an infant brother, Michael; and his mother-in-law, Marilyn Barrett.
To send flowers to the family of Matthew Petty, please visit Tribute Store.