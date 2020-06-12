× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Matthew C. Schmillen

Marcus, Iowa

Matthew Charles Schmillen, 45, of Marcus, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Cherokee Regional Medical Center in Cherokee, Iowa.

Services with social distancing will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church in Marcus. The Rev. Travis Stevick will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Name Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Social distancing practices will be adhered to. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Marcus. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.

Matthew Charles Schmillen, the son of Chuck and Diane (Perrin) Schmillen, was born on May 20, 1975, in Cherokee. His childhood years were spent in Marcus, where he attended school and graduated in 1993. Matt started running an excavator and other heavy equipment when he was 14 years old, and became quite skilled at what he did. He attended college for a short time before returning to the family business for the last 25 years, most recently serving as president of Schmillen Construction.

On Sept. 7, 2002, he was united in marriage to Tonia Schneider in Marcus. They were blessed with four boys.