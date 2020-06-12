Matthew C. Schmillen
Marcus, Iowa
Matthew Charles Schmillen, 45, of Marcus, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Cherokee Regional Medical Center in Cherokee, Iowa.
Services with social distancing will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church in Marcus. The Rev. Travis Stevick will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Name Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Social distancing practices will be adhered to. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Marcus. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.
Matthew Charles Schmillen, the son of Chuck and Diane (Perrin) Schmillen, was born on May 20, 1975, in Cherokee. His childhood years were spent in Marcus, where he attended school and graduated in 1993. Matt started running an excavator and other heavy equipment when he was 14 years old, and became quite skilled at what he did. He attended college for a short time before returning to the family business for the last 25 years, most recently serving as president of Schmillen Construction.
On Sept. 7, 2002, he was united in marriage to Tonia Schneider in Marcus. They were blessed with four boys.
Matt was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, and served with the Knights of 21st Century. He volunteered his time on the Marcus City Council for 20 years. In addition to his community minded service, Matt had many hobbies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing trips to Canada, camping, and boating with his family. He was a former hobby stock racer and spent his time racing at the Buena Vista Raceway. He drove in several demo derbys over the years, built race cars, and went on snowmobile trips out west. He always enjoyed attending NASCAR races with the “Bros.” More than anything, family was his life and he cherished every moment spent with his boys, including coaching their football and Little League teams, and teaching them to hunt and fish.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 18 years, Tonia Schmillen; their four sons, Michael, John, Cody, and Jacob; his parents, Chuck and Diane Schmillen; one brother, Steve and Ashley Schmillen and their children, Hailey, Emily and Aiden; sisters-in-law, Amber and Dave Pitts and their children, Cole, Rylee, Tyler, and Olivia, Nerissa and Adam Walker and their children, Evelyn and Violet; brother-in-law, Jonathan and Sara Schneider and their children, Ella, Isaac, and Anna; Tonia's parents, John and Anita Schneider and Lisa and Roger Schoeberlein; his grandmother-in-law, Ramona Wiersema; along with many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and June Perrin, and Bob and Mildred Schmillen; as well as his brother, Michael Schmillen.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Matthew Schmillen Memorial Fund.
