Matthew DeHaan

Le Mars, Iowa
26, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Service: Jan. 14 at 10:30 a.m., All Saints Parish-St. James Catholic Church, Le Mars. Visitation: Jan. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m., and Jan. 14, one hour prior to service, all at the church. Fisch Funeral Home & Monument, Remsen, Iowa.
Service information
Jan 13
Visitation
Monday, January 13, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
St. James Catholic Church
109 6th Ave. SW
LeMars, IA 51031
