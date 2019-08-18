{{featured_button_text}}

Cherokee, Iowa

44, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.  Service:  Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church.  Burial:  Mt. Calvary Cemetery.  Visitation:  Aug. 19 starting at 4 p.m., at the church.  Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home.

Load comments