Mapleton, Iowa
Matthew Scott Klink, 55, of Mapleton, passed away on Feb. 14, 2019, at a local hospital.
Per the family wishes, cremation has taken place. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel in Sioux City.
Matthew, the son of Charles and Patricia (Gray) Klink, was born on Sept. 8, 1963, at Ellsworth AFB, S.D. He attended Sioux City public schools. He married Davonna Marlette on Sept. 12, 1992 in Renner, S.D. He lived in Piedmont, S.D., Sioux City, Tacoma, Wash., and Rushmore, Minn. During this time, he worked as a maintenance man for various firms.
He enjoyed fishing, auto racing, cooking and barbecuing.
Matthew is survived by his spouse, Davonna Klink of Mapleton; father, Charles R. Klink (Dee) of Deltona, Fla.; brothers, Mike Klink (Holly) of Sioux City, Kelly Klink (Janet) of Renner, Logan Klink (Jojie) of Silver Springs, Md., and Hans Klink (Jocelyn) of Jacksonville, Fla.; sisters, Patty Tendal (Ken) of Whiting, Iowa, Angeline Bray of Rogers, Ark., Farrah Bulecza (John) of Ocoee, Fla., and Heather Klink and Charlyn G. Klink of Deltona, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patrice Humphrey.
Memorials may be directed to St. Vincent de Paul.