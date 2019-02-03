Sioux City
Matthew W. Goodwin, 58, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Pastor Elias Samano Jr. will officiate. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Matthew was born on Sept. 28, 1960, in Sioux City. His parents were Harry and Karen Hix. He attended Sioux City Community Schools and graduated from East High School. He went on to attend courses at Iowa Lakes Community College. Matt worked for various companies throughout his life, including Gateway.
Matt was a fan of racing, fishing, attending Sioux City Musketeers hockey games, and cheering on his beloved Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed going to antique car shows, and loved country music. He was a dedicated member of the Loyal Order of Moose. Matt attended every one of his nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events possible, and loved supporting them at every opportunity.
He was a loving, kind, and generous son, brother, uncle, and friend, and was an extremely proud Papa to his granddaughter, Isabelle. He was also an avid lover of animals.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Karen Hix; two sisters, Maureen Myers of Sioux City, and Valerie Siegrist (Brent) of Council Bluffs, Iowa; a brother, Van Goodwin of Schleswig, Iowa; three nieces, Brittny Roemmich, Christine Kapphan, and Harriet Siegrist; three nephews, Jeremy Myers, Thomas Goodwin and Robert Siegrist; two great-nieces, Jadyn Crippen and Olivia Myers; two great-nephews, Kyson Crippen and Jayse Roemmich; his special friend, Elaine Marshall; and their granddaughter, Isabelle.
Matt was preceded in death by his stepfather, Harry Hix.