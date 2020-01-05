Pierson, Iowa, formerly Quimby
Matthew Wade Simmons, 47, of Pierson, formerly Quimby, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 31, 2019, while working in the garage, doing what he loved to do.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Pastor Howard Avery will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today, with the family present 3 to 5 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Matthew was born on June 6, 1972, at Cherokee, Iowa, to David and Corliss (Camarigg) Simmons. He graduated from Willow Community School in 1990. He then attended Western Iowa Tech receiving an Auto Technician Degree.
Matthew had worked as an auto technician throughout his life at various auto shops and most recently working as a farm laborer. He was a member of Quimby Baptist Church. He belonged to the Farmall Tractor Club. He enjoyed the bass guitar, shooting pool, music, antique tractors, and he collected steins and hot wheel cars. Matthew was handy and could fix most anything.
He is survived by his four children, Matthew Dylan Simmons of Brookings, S.D., Audrey Simmons of Sioux Falls, S.D., Anthony Simmons of Cherokee, and Clarsie Simmons of Cherokee; his parents, David and Corliss Simmons of Quimby; his sister, Ashley Marissa (Graham) Forbes and their children, Jarett and Lauren of Le Mars, Iowa; paternal grandfather, Phillip Simmons of Cherokee; and special friend, Julie Chinn of Pierson, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Basil and June Camarigg; paternal grandmother, Shirley Simmons; and a sister, Brooke (Simmons) Goodwin.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Matt's name to a charity of your choice.