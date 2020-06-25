Mattie Jean Dunn

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Church of the Nativity in Sioux City. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a rosary at 5 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com .

Mattie Jean was born on Nov. 15, 1927, on a farm in Union County, S.D., the daughter of Connie and Ruby (Wells) Greenwood. She was one of seven children. After graduating from Akron (Iowa) High School, she moved to Sioux City where she attended beauty school and worked as a beautician in various salons over many years. Mattie Jean met her husband Don in Sioux City and together they raised seven children.

Mom and dad adored their children and worked tirelessly to provide a home filled with love, compassion and incredible cookies and brownies. They were exemplary role models and provided each child with a solid foundation to establish successful lives on their own. Our collective memories of our mom while growing up include seeing her always in the kitchen cooking and baking, making 10 pounds of potato salad for a family picnic, washing clothes, sewing outfits for the girls, buying groceries by the carload, cutting the boys' hair, and ensuring we were impeccably dressed for special occasions. All the while she was ready to drop everything and give us a hug or listen to us intently. She was a tiny lady with enormous spirit and a huge, gentle heart. We all have wonderful memories of our individual moments with mom (Jeannie) that we will cherish forever.