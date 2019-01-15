Maude Schemmel

Correctionville, Iowa
Maude E. Franzen Schemmel, 92, of Correctionville, passed to eternal life Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cushing, Iowa. Interment will be in Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery, Alvord, Iowa. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Maude was born March 30, 1926, in Coleridge, Neb., the tenth of ten children, now deceased. Her parents were Lehndert and Maude (Hines) Franzen. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church and graduated from Coleridge High School.
Maude trained to become a registered nurse at Lutheran Hospital in Sioux City. She moved to Dubuque, Iowa, and worked at Finley Hospital there.
Maude was married to the Rev. Ervin B. Schemmel on May 28, 1952, in Dubuque. They were the parents of five children.
Following her husband's death in 1979, Maude moved from Cushing to Sioux City, where she worked as a nurse at Westwood Nursing Home. Later, she worked at the Correctionville Public Library, and she worked into her 80s at M&M Copy Quick in Sioux City.
Maude enjoyed reading, especially history and religion, quilting, canning, and hand-crafted birthday cards for family members. Her home was a welcoming way station for her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren after school, music lessons or the pool, and headquarters for every family party. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Cushing.
Maude is survived by her children, Marcia Schemmel (Robert Kincaid) of Correctionville, the Rev. Franz Schemmel (Ann Hafften) of Weatherford, Texas, Ruth (Melvin) VanSteenwyk of Aberdeen, S.D., and Daniel Schemmel (Lydia Anderson) of Mankato, Minn.; and a son-in-law, Randy Deeds (Brenda Hayes) of Correctionville.
Maude's grandchildren are Brent Schemmel of Denton, Texas, Sean Schemmel of Valley Village, Calif., Rachel Schemmel of Ridgewood, N.J., Jessica Schemmel (Dan Fuqua) of San Diego, Calif., William VanSteenwyk of Aberdeen, Travis (Nicole) Deeds of Correctionville, Taffy (Jeffrey) Zoelle of Sioux City, Tobias (Brigette) Deeds of Washta, Iowa, Jonathon (Brittanie) Deeds of Danbury, Iowa, Joshua Deeds (Rachel Harris) of Correctionville, Samantha Deeds (Cody Seidel) of Lawton, Iowa, and Daniel Schemmel Jr. of Cambridge, Mass.
Fourteen great-grandchildren will serve as casket and pallbearers, Calvin Deeds, Brody Hanson, Anthony, Hector, Michael, Grace, Sunshine and Carter Benson, Aurora, Daigan and Xavian Deeds, Isabella and Monica Deeds, and honorary, Evelyn Fuqua.
Maude’s younger great-grandchildren are Earnest, Guinevere, Georgia, Cash, Elijah, Quoraziah, Zendaiah, Preslie, Corbin, Silas, Uriah, Jenna, and Hunter; along with great-stepgrandchildren, Nathaniel, Sarah, Josiah and Joshua.
Maude was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Ervin B. Schemmel; a daughter, Sally Deeds; and grandson, Phillip Sallis.