Maureen A. Davis

Efland, N.C., formerly Sioux City

Maureen Ann Davis, 80, of Efland, formerly of Sioux City, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born on June 8, 1939, in Sioux City, to the late Harold and Ann (Westlund) Kennedy of Correctionville, Iowa.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Davis; son, Barry Davis of Seattle, Wash.; daughter, Kelly (Russ) Seibert; brother, James (Fran) Kennedy; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends from all over the U.S.

Maureen was preceded in death by her parents; mother- and father-in-law, Dorothy and Clarence Davis of Anthon, Iowa; brothers, Donald and John Kennedy; and sons, Michael and James Davis.

