× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maureen A. Davis

Efland, N.C., formerly Sioux City

Maureen Ann Davis, 80, of Efland, formerly of Sioux City, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born on June 8, 1939, in Sioux City, to the late Harold and Ann (Westlund) Kennedy of Correctionville, Iowa.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Davis; son, Barry Davis of Seattle, Wash.; daughter, Kelly (Russ) Seibert; brother, James (Fran) Kennedy; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends from all over the U.S.

Maureen was preceded in death by her parents; mother- and father-in-law, Dorothy and Clarence Davis of Anthon, Iowa; brothers, Donald and John Kennedy; and sons, Michael and James Davis.

To plant a tree in memory of Maureen Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.