Maureen R. Tentinger

On June 24, 1948, Maureen and Gordon Francis Tentinger were united in marriage at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. The couple moved to Iowa City, where Maureen worked as a private duty nurse at the University of Iowa Hospitals. In the fall of 1948, she worked with polio patients in the pediatric isolation unit.

Returning to Le Mars in June 1949, Maureen and Gordon started their family. While raising their family, Maureen continued with her nursing and did private and general duty at Sacred Heart Hospital over the years. Later, her career took her to Gehlen Catholic Schools, where she was the school nurse for many years.

Maureen was most proud of her music. She was an accomplished pianist and organist and also played the flute. She sang in the choir at St. Joseph's Catholic Church for many years. She became a church organist in 1985 and played until 2004.