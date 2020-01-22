Maureen Tentinger

You have free articles remaining.
Le Mars, Iowa
93, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Service: Jan. 24, 1 p.m., All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church, Le Mars. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: Jan. 23, 4 p.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars.
Service information
Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Mauer Johnson Funeral Home
780 12th Street SW
LE MARS, IA 51031
Jan 24
Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
1:00PM
All Saints Catholic Parish - St. Joseph Church
605 Plymouth St E
LE MARS, IA 51031
