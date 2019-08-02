Sioux City
Maurine Estella Solomon, 87, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City, with Liz Tucker officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Maurine was born on Jan. 24, 1932, in rural Plymouth County, Iowa, to Jessie and Cora (Yates) Cox. As a young girl, the family moved to the Leeds area after the death of her father. She graduated from Leeds High School.
Maurine married Orville L. Solomon on May 14, 1949 in Elk Point, S.D. Maurine worked for Sioux City Bakery, Wincharger, Zenith Corporation and later Interbake Foods.
She was an active member of Whitfield United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included traveling, gardening, baking, making jams and jelly, doing crafts with her friends, embroidery, playing cards and fishing.
Surviving are two sons, Rufus (Pam) Solomon of Kingman, Ariz., and Kelvin (Ann) Solomon of Rushmore, Minn.; four daughters, Virginia (Richard) VonHagel of Atlantic, Iowa, Beverly Smith of North Sioux City, Donna Schmidt of Rapid City, S.D., and Marie (Richard) Schmidt of Gilbert, Ariz.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene Guerin of Tucson, Ariz.; and numerous nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville; and three daughters, Betty Scott, Christine Moore and Bonnie Solomon.