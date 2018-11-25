Lincoln, Neb., formerly Sioux City
Maurine L. Johnson, 85, of Lincoln, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Nov. 16, 2018.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Christ United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
She was born on Jan. 13, 1933, in Sioux City, to William and Ora (Beermann) Morgan. She graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1951.
In 1955, Maurine married Frederic B. Gibbs. Maurine married Galen L. Johnson in 1969.
She is survived by sons, Gregory W. Gibbs (Karen) of Maple Valley, Wash., John S. Johnson (Margaret) of McKinney, Texas, and Donald E. Johnson of Euliss, Texas; grandchildren, Alexander and Gabrielle Gibbs, Jason Johnson (Erika), Christopher Johnson (Cari); two great-grandchildren, Mallory and Meredith Johnson; one sister, Katherine Shelly of South Sioux City; nephew, William M. Shelly (Lori) of Littleton, Colo.; niece, Elizabeth A. Anderson of South Sioux City; grandnephews, Morgan and Taylor Shelly.
Maurine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Galen in 2014; and a sister, Miriam Schneider.