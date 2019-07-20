{{featured_button_text}}

Hartley, Iowa

88, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Service: July 22 at 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hartley. Burial: Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation: July 21, at 3 p.m., Hartley Funeral Home, Hartley.

the life of: Mavis A. Johnson
