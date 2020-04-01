Mavis I. Klassen
Elkhorn, Neb., formerly South Sioux City
Mavis Irene Klassen, 87, of Elkhorn, formerly of South Sioux City, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Elk Ridge Assisted Living in Elkhorn.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, South Sioux City, with the Rev. Anthony Weidner officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Due to the COVID-19 requirements, friends are reminded that only 10 visitors per room will be allowed; therefore some of the family may not be at the funeral home at the same time.
Mavis is survived by her daughters, Diana Langemeier of Wayne, Neb., and Julie Jarose and Chris (Bill) Larsen, both of Elkhorn; sons, Jerry (Marcia) Klassen of Arvada, Colo., Mike (Jackie) Klassen of South Sioux City, Rob Klassen of Sioux City, and Marty Klassen of South Sioux City; 23 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rex Bahr of Portland, Ore., and Wayne Bahr of Vancouver, Wash.; and sisters, Ruby Munkel of Midvale, Utah, and Phyllis Buzzelle of San Antonio, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome Klassen; brothers, Lyle, Max (her twin) and Ernie Bahr; sisters, Wanda Teet, Betty Carter and Mrytle; grandson, Ben Jarose; great-grandson, Zachary Ruhr; and son-in-law, Wayne Langemeier.
Memorials can be made in Mavis's name and left or mailed to the funeral home for designation at a later date by the family.
