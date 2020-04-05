Max E. Johnson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Max Evan Johnson

Formerly Iowa City

Max Evan Johnson, 29, formerly of Iowa City, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Chicago.

The son of Evan and Joanne "Jodi" Johnson, Max was born Oct. 5, 1990. He attended M.G. Clark, Hoover Middle, North Middle and graduated in 2009 from North High in Sioux City and attended the University of Iowa, graduating in 2013 with a BA degree in English.

While at Iowa, he was very active in the student radio station, KRUI, achieving the position of music director. His poetry was published in Earthwords, the student publication. After graduation, he was an artist in residence at Public Space One and music editor for Little Village Magazine.

Max was a self-taught musician and producer. He enjoyed sharing his music and poetry with audiences in Iowa City and Chicago.

When he lived in Chicago, he was a barista with LaColumbe and was published in TL;DR. Most recently, he was employed as a barista at Prairie Lights and also at fix! at The Chauncey.

Max struggled with Type 1 diabetes, since his diagnosis in 1995.

He is survived by his parents; his siblings, Sam, Jae and Heather; and many close friends.

The Max Evan Johnson Memorial Poetry Prize has been established in his memory.

To plant a tree in memory of Max Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.