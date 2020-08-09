× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Max Raymond Delaney

McCook Lake, S.D.

Max Raymond Delaney, 69, of McCook Lake, S.D., passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. Terry Roder as Celebrant. Burial will follow at McCook Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www. meyerbroschapels.com.

Max was born on June 17, 1951, in Sioux City, to Raymond E. "Jerry" and Marcella B. "Sally" (Molitor) Delaney. The family originally lived in Allen, Neb., and then moved out to McCook Lake in 1954. He graduated with the Class of 1970 from Jefferson High School. Max married Debbie Calhoun on Aug. 10, 1973 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Max was known as the coolest guy in town, as he, his brother, Lynn and deceased father, Jerry Delaney started, owned, and operated a packaged ice company known as Arctic Ice since 1980. He was once quoted telling customers to "have an ice day."