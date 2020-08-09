Max Raymond Delaney
McCook Lake, S.D.
Max Raymond Delaney, 69, of McCook Lake, S.D., passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. Terry Roder as Celebrant. Burial will follow at McCook Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www. meyerbroschapels.com.
Max was born on June 17, 1951, in Sioux City, to Raymond E. "Jerry" and Marcella B. "Sally" (Molitor) Delaney. The family originally lived in Allen, Neb., and then moved out to McCook Lake in 1954. He graduated with the Class of 1970 from Jefferson High School. Max married Debbie Calhoun on Aug. 10, 1973 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Max was known as the coolest guy in town, as he, his brother, Lynn and deceased father, Jerry Delaney started, owned, and operated a packaged ice company known as Arctic Ice since 1980. He was once quoted telling customers to "have an ice day."
Max was a proud member of Sacred Heart Parish in Sioux City, and enjoyed his membership of McCook Lake Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America with previous volunteer engagements managing water pumps and assisting with fundraisers.
Max's primary passion was fishing. He spent hours on the dock at his lake house teaching his grandchildren the art of fishing and attending several trips to Webster, South Dakota and the Missouri River Reservoirs with his children, friends, and brother Lynn.
Max also enjoyed simple drives with his wife Debbie, driving down the hundreds of gravel roads of Union County hunting pheasants, and making certain to never miss an Iowa Hawkeye basketball game on TV.
Left to cherish his memories include his wife, Debbie; sons, Max "Charlie" (Amy) Delaney, Ryan (Shelby Delaney, and Dustin (Tasha) Delaney; daughter, Kelly Nelson; grandchildren, Taylor, Riley, Max, Elle, Keira, Olivia, Kellan, Luke, Leo, John, and Sloan; and brother, Lynn Delaney.
Preceding Max in death were his parents; and sisters, Diane Grimsley and Josie Semple.
A boat parade will be conducted on McCook Lake at 7 p.m. Wednesday starting in front of his house.
