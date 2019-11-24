Dakota Dunes
Maximilian Joseph Otterby, born Oct. 28, 2019, went home with his Savior on Nov. 19, 2019.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul's UCC in Minnesota Lake, Minn. Family greeting will be held one hour prior to the service.
Max passed away peacefully in his parents' arms at Children's Hospital in Omaha. During that short time, Max touched many lives and was loved by all who met and prayed for him.
Max is survived by his parents, Joe and Kari (McGregor) Otterby, and sister, Scarlette of Dakota Dunes; grandparents, Brian and Kristine McGregor of Wells, Minn., and Michael and Mary Otterby of Dakota Dunes; great-grandmothers, Theresa Berry of Minnesota Lake, and Irene Frevel of Sioux Falls, S.D.; aunts and uncles, Casey McGregor of Rochester, Minn., Jamie (Brandon) Clarke of Lakeville, Minn., Dan Otterby of Omaha, and Jimmy (Seanica) Otterby of Kansas City, Mo.; and cousins, Kaden, Grayson, Dillon and Emily.