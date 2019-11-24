Dakota Dunes

Maximilian Joseph Otterby, born Oct. 28, 2019, went home with his Savior on Nov. 19, 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul's UCC in Minnesota Lake, Minn. Family greeting will be held one hour prior to the service.

Max passed away peacefully in his parents' arms at Children's Hospital in Omaha. During that short time, Max touched many lives and was loved by all who met and prayed for him.

Max is survived by his parents, Joe and Kari (McGregor) Otterby, and sister, Scarlette of Dakota Dunes; grandparents, Brian and Kristine McGregor of Wells, Minn., and Michael and Mary Otterby of Dakota Dunes; great-grandmothers, Theresa Berry of Minnesota Lake, and Irene Frevel of Sioux Falls, S.D.; aunts and uncles, Casey McGregor of Rochester, Minn., Jamie (Brandon) Clarke of Lakeville, Minn., Dan Otterby of Omaha, and Jimmy (Seanica) Otterby of Kansas City, Mo.; and cousins, Kaden, Grayson, Dillon and Emily.