Maxine A. Jones

Loves Park, Ill., formerly Sioux City

Maxine A. Jones, 91, of Loves Park, formerly Sioux City, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her residence of Loves Park.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Private committal services were previously held in St. Clair Township Cemetery of Ute, Iowa. Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ute, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Maxine Alice Jones, the daughter of William and Anna (Hieber) Kee, was born June 13, 1928, near Ute, Iowa. She spent her early years in the Ute and Mapleton, Iowa, communities and schools.

Maxine married Albert D. “Don” Jones on Nov. 22, 1964, in Missouri Valley, Iowa. She was a homemaker and accounting bookkeeper for her husband's Diesel Service Co.

Maxine had a servant's heart, caring for many family members and friends through the years. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sioux City.