Maxine A. Jones
Loves Park, Ill., formerly Sioux City
Maxine A. Jones, 91, of Loves Park, formerly Sioux City, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her residence of Loves Park.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Private committal services were previously held in St. Clair Township Cemetery of Ute, Iowa. Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ute, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Maxine Alice Jones, the daughter of William and Anna (Hieber) Kee, was born June 13, 1928, near Ute, Iowa. She spent her early years in the Ute and Mapleton, Iowa, communities and schools.
Maxine married Albert D. “Don” Jones on Nov. 22, 1964, in Missouri Valley, Iowa. She was a homemaker and accounting bookkeeper for her husband's Diesel Service Co.
Maxine had a servant's heart, caring for many family members and friends through the years. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sioux City.
Survivors include her son, Donald (Stephanie) Jones; daughter, Pamela (Mike) Brundieck; five grandchildren, Carson and Sheridan Jones, Nicole (Ginger) Shepherd, Kelsey (Ray) Chaffin and Kaitlin Brundieck; two great-granddaughters; four brothers, Gene Kee, Loren Kee, Gary Kee, and John Kee; and two sisters, Ann Steinbrueck and Marlene Peck; and many nieces and nephews.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William, Loyal, and Norman; and sisters, Mildred Loots, Helen Wrest, Ruth Kee, Beatrice Hammer, and Luella in infancy.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 612 Jennings Street, Sioux City, IA 51101.