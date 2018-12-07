Akron, Iowa
Maxine Anderson, 94, of Akron, passed away at her home Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 5 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Maxine Vivian Shearer was born on April 9, 1924, in Westfield, Iowa. She attended school in Westfield and graduated as valedictorian from Westfield High School at the age of 17. She taught country school for one year before she was united in marriage to Lesley Anderson.
They were married on Aug. 2, 1942 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Les and Maxine made their home on a farm northeast of Akron, where Maxine lived for 68 years.
Maxine was a homemaker; helping on the farm, gardening, and taking care of her children and grandchildren. She volunteered as an officer in Trinity Lutheran Church ladies circle, as a teacher for Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, was a member of the Akron-Westfield Band Boosters, and assisted with the Junior Mission Band. She also spent a lot of time working with the 4-H program for many years. Maxine was a huge supporter of all activities at Akron-Westfield Schools. She loved to watch sporting events and musical concerts but her favorites were speech events; she never missed attending speech contests.
Maxine is survived by her children, Eric "Rick" (Marlys) Anderson of Akron, and Susan Anderson of Akron; grandson, retired Maj. Scott (Sherri) Anderson of Metamora, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Erik (Tonya) Anderson, Katarina (Bernie) Anderson, and Jonah Anderson; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lesley Anderson on Nov. 4, 2001; grandson, Mark Anderson; sister, Lorraine Bullock; and siblings-in-law, Elmer (Jean) Anderson and Thelma (Elwood) Dams.