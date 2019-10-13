Cedar Falls, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Maxine C. King, 95, of Cedar Falls, formerly Sioux City, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Nation Cottage of the Western Home Communities.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo, Iowa.
She was born Aug. 21, 1924, in Fargo, N.D., daughter of Homer and Emma (Golm) Sampson. Maxine graduated from Le Mars High School in 1924 and attended a business school. She married Ross King on Nov. 20, 1944, in Le Mars, Iowa. He died on April 13, 2009.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Maxine was a member of PEO, Church Circle, and several women's golf groups including the Dakota Dunes Golf Club.
Maxine was a homemaker and eventually went on to work as a library para educator with the Sioux City Community School District. She retired in 1989. After retirement, the couple enjoyed winters in Florida, Hawkeye games in the fall, and summers were spent golfing.
Maxine enjoyed raising her children, delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, knitting, golfing, baking pies, cakes, and cookies, and Hawkeye sports.
Maxine is survived by two sons, David King and Robert King, both of Denver, Colo.; a daughter, Susan (Mitch) Lantz of Waterloo, Iowa; three grandchildren, Emily (Matthew) Nolting, Steven (Jessica) Schmitt Jr., and Andrew (Megan) Schmitt; three step grandchildren, Jeff Lantz, Nathan Lantz, and Erica (Dustin) Lies; and six great-grandchildren, Jack Nolting, Avery Nolting, Walter Schmitt, Arlo Schmitt, Jason Lies, and Josie Lies.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Ross.
Memorials may be directed to Nation Cottage of Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls or Trinity Lutheran Church, Sioux City.