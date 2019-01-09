Sioux City
Maxine J. Gant, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Maxine, the daughter of Fred and Mabel (Williams) Eastman, was born on Feb. 23, 1934, in Sioux City. She attended Central High School.
Maxine married Paul E. Gant on June 27, 1953 in Sioux City. Paul died in 1970. She had lived in Chelan, Wash. for many years with her longtime companion, Robert C. "Bob" Firman. After Bob's death in 1994, she moved back to Sioux City.
Maxine was a homemaker, who enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She liked to remodel her home and travel with Bob in their motor home. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles in the winter. She also enjoyed her visits to the boat. In the last few years, the birds and squirrels in her yard helped keep her entertained.
She was a past member of the Sioux City Police Officer's Association Auxiliary.
Maxine is survived by her son, Mark W. Gant and his wife, Peggy Bugg of Sioux City and their children, Paul (Ellen) Gant, Patrick (Shay) Gant, Ryan (Trisha) Bugg, and Ben Bugg; daughter, Angela Gant Clark and her husband, Brad and their children, Clinton Gant and Brittani Clark; sister, Cathy Rasmussen of McCook Lake, S.D.; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; companion, Bob; brothers, Fred Eastman Jr. and Roy Eastman; and sisters, Bernice Becker, Delores "Laurie" Petersen, and Jean Butler.