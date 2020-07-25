× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maxine J. Wolverton

Sergeant Bluff

Maxine J. Wolverton, 90, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Pioneer Valley Living & Rehab in Sergeant Bluff.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Maxine Jeanette was born on June 15, 1930, in Hadar, Neb., the daughter of Arnold and Stella (Saline) Froehlich. She grew up in Norfolk, Neb. She attended and graduated from Norfolk High School. Maxine worked at an appliance store during high school.

Maxine Jeanette (Froehlich) and Gerald Robert “Bob” Wolverton were united in marriage on Oct. 12, 1951. To this union two children were born, Barb and Jim. Maxine and Bob's love for each other was truly a blessing. Bob recently said, “I'm thankful for the life she provided me.”