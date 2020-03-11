Maxine K. Rasmussen
Jackson, Neb.
Maxine Karla Rasmussen, 77, of Jackson, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at a local care center.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Jackson. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 6 p.m. today, with a wake service at 6 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Maxine was born on Sept. 6, 1942, in Sisseton, S.D., the daughter of Emil Albin Hoem and Evelynn Evangeline (Siewert) Hoem. She attended Sisseton Grade School from grades 1 to 3, and then Ismay Elementary when her family moved to Ismay, Mont. She graduated from Plevna High School and then attended Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa.
Maxine married Thomas Conway in 1962. The couple had four children and were married for 26 years before divorcing. Maxine married Carl Rasmussen in 1994 in Jackson.
Maxine worked at Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company (NNTC) from 1979 to 2007 as an executive assistant. In retirement, she worked at Coldwater Creek and Pier 1. Maxine was an active member of St. Patrick's in Jackson. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, a book club, and the Extension Club. She loved spending time with and attending her grandchildren's activities, meeting with friends for shopping, coffee, and lunch, and messing in her flowers.
Maxine is survived by her husband, Carl Rasmussen; children, Lynn (Kenny) Fuchser of Fremont, Neb., Ann (Ted) Collins of Sergeant Bluff, Tom Conway of Jackson, and Ben (Shelly) Conway of Yankton, S.D.; grandchildren, Andrea (Ryan) Donahue, Kristen (Derek) Heckman, Nicholas Fuchser, Dan (Michelle) Conway, Cory Collins, Ruchala (Caleb) Bone, Camille (Mitchell) Sauder, Forrest Conway, and Jackson, Carson, and Austin Conway; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Winnie, and Maggie Donahue, Broxton Conway, and Griffin and Georgia Bone; her brother, Ed (Susie) Hoem of Billings, Mont.; stepchildren, Lynne Bockelman (Jim Lake), Mary (Jim) Sullivan, Jim (Dawn) Rasmussen, Rick (Jaime) Rasmussen, and Karl Rasmussen; brothers-in-law, Marvin and Charles Rasmussen and Michael (Taren) Conway; and sisters-in-law, Fran Hilton, Sue (Dick) Hrasky, and Annette Peters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Evelynn Hoem.
A special thank you to Heritage at Northern Hills, Bickford Memory Care, and Hospice of Siouxland for taking such good care of Maxine during her illness.
Memorials may be directed to Lewy Body Dementia Association: 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 in Maxine's memory.