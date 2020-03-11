Maxine K. Rasmussen

Jackson, Neb.

Maxine Karla Rasmussen, 77, of Jackson, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at a local care center.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Jackson. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 6 p.m. today, with a wake service at 6 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Maxine was born on Sept. 6, 1942, in Sisseton, S.D., the daughter of Emil Albin Hoem and Evelynn Evangeline (Siewert) Hoem. She attended Sisseton Grade School from grades 1 to 3, and then Ismay Elementary when her family moved to Ismay, Mont. She graduated from Plevna High School and then attended Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa.

Maxine married Thomas Conway in 1962. The couple had four children and were married for 26 years before divorcing. Maxine married Carl Rasmussen in 1994 in Jackson.