Maxine Kilstrom

Formerly Sioux City

Maxine Kilstrom, 76, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Viborg, S.D.

Maxine Elizabeth Kaufman, the daughter of Frank and Vivian (Hansen) Kaufman, was born on Jan. 9, 1944, in Earling, Iowa. She graduated from Shelby-Tennant High School in Shelby County, Iowa, in 1962. She went on to attend Mercy School of Nursing in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where she graduated from in 1964.

Maxine was married to Dennis Kilstrom in 1965. The couple had three children together. They made their home in several states. Maxine moved to Sioux City in 1975, where she lived for 45 years. She worked at St. Luke's Hospital for 30 years. During that time, she received her BSN from Briar Cliff College in Sioux City. She then received her MSN from South Dakota State University in Brookings. After retiring from St. Luke's Hospital, she traveled working as a nurse manager for several years and teaching nursing at Briar Cliff College before moving to Sioux Falls, S.D., in 2015.