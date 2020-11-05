Maxine Kilstrom
Formerly Sioux City
Maxine Kilstrom, 76, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Viborg, S.D.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Maxine Elizabeth Kaufman, the daughter of Frank and Vivian (Hansen) Kaufman, was born on Jan. 9, 1944, in Earling, Iowa. She graduated from Shelby-Tennant High School in Shelby County, Iowa, in 1962. She went on to attend Mercy School of Nursing in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where she graduated from in 1964.
Maxine was married to Dennis Kilstrom in 1965. The couple had three children together. They made their home in several states. Maxine moved to Sioux City in 1975, where she lived for 45 years. She worked at St. Luke's Hospital for 30 years. During that time, she received her BSN from Briar Cliff College in Sioux City. She then received her MSN from South Dakota State University in Brookings. After retiring from St. Luke's Hospital, she traveled working as a nurse manager for several years and teaching nursing at Briar Cliff College before moving to Sioux Falls, S.D., in 2015.
Maxine took great joy in her grandchildren. She encouraged them to follow their bliss and traveled with them as often as she could. One of her favorite personal travel destinations was Houston, Texas, where she would spend time with her daughter, Jennifer, and her grandcats. She had a lifelong joy of learning, music, art, and photography. She took pleasure in mentoring and encouraging growth in her employees and students. Even as dementia took over her mind, she found happiness in the belief that she was still at work teaching those who were caring for her.
Maxine is survived by her children, Brian Kilstrom of Dakota City, Stephanie Gavin of Sioux Falls, and Jennifer Kilstrom of Houston; grandchildren, Lauren Kilstrom, Tyler Gavin, Thomas Gavin, Jessica (David) Bates, and Zachary Kilstrom; three great-grandchildren; siblings, David Kaufman, and Marlene Rockwell; many nieces, nephews, and godchildren; and her special friend of many years, Joseph Alexander.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, James Kaufman, and Dennis Kaufman.
Her family sends a special note of love and gratitude to the healthcare professionals at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maxine's name to Pioneer Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Viborg, SD 57070.
