Maxine L. Whitead

Sioux City

Maxine L. "Mickey" Whitead, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, with the Rev. Tim Paul officiating. She will be laid to rest in Bella Vista Cemetery, with a private burial at a later date. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

Maxine was born in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Herbert and Lowell (Clements) Langley Sr. She attended Sioux City and Westfield (Iowa) schools. She was raised mostly in Sioux City, and on surrounding farms. She retired from the Sioux City School system in 1996.

She was a proud member of the Westside Church of Christ in Akron, Iowa, for 30 years. She later joined Tri-State Christian Church in 1992. Maxine had been sending cards for several years to church members for their birthdays, anniversaries, and in times of illness. She also frequently sent cards to our military overseas. Maxine taught Sunday School for many years, taught Brownies for two years, and Cub Scouts for 12 years.