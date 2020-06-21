Maxine Meis
Sioux City

Maxine Meis, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at a local care facility in Sioux City.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, private family services will be held at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Maxine Lightner, the daughter of Robert and Clara (Miller) Lightner, was born on Nov. 4, 1929, in Iowa City, Iowa. She grew up in the area and attended North High School in Iowa City.

Maxine was united in marriage to Lee F. Meis Jr. on Nov. 4, 1947. The couple moved to Schaller, Iowa for a short period before moving to Sioux City, where they made their home. Lee passed away in 1993.

Maxine was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She enjoyed golfing, tennis, bridge, and sewing.

Maxine is survived by her children, Kathy (Ron) Sanders, Barb Brock, Betsy Meis, and Mark (Ann) Meis; seven grandchildren; and sister, Wanda Eastman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Bob Lightner; and sister, Audrey Bothel.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

