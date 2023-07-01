Maxine Owen

Rocky Mount, N.C., formerly Salix, Iowa

Maxine Owen, 95, passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Maxine was born in Casper, Wyo., on Aug. 26, 1927, then lived in Iowa's Hawarden and Ireton areas for 15 years. After graduating high school, Maxine studied at Lutheran Hospital in Sioux City, training to be a registered nurse. She worked as a nurse and later as a nursing home administrator for 40 years until retiring in 1984.

After obtaining her degree, she moved to Oklahoma City, Okla., where she gave birth to three children. After 17 years in Oklahoma, she returned to Siouxland in 1965 to be near her parents. She retired in Salix, where she lived until 1986, when she moved to Bozeman, Mont., to be near her son Michael. In 2015 she moved to Virginia Beach, Va., near her daughter Patti Jo. At the time of her death, she resided in Rocky Mount.

As a single mother, she raised three children selflessly, often working double shifts as an RN to ensure they never went without or knew poverty. She never asked for or accepted a helping hand and exhibited extreme courage, devotion to her children, and stoicism facing many difficulties in her life.

Born Maxine Eberly, she married Howard F. Owen on Nov. 17, 1973, in Sioux City. She was a Charter member of VFW Auxiliary Post 64 and DAV Auxiliary.

She is survived by Michael P. Dougherty (Christine) of Bozeman, Thomas C. Dougherty (Mary) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Patti Jo Varner-Lane (Ervin), of Rocky Mount; grandchildren Elizabeth Gilje (Eric) and Colin Dougherty, both of Bozeman, Anders Varner (Ashton) of Apex, N.C., and Calli Jo Padilla (Evan) of Philadelphia, Pa.; and great-grandchildren Soren and Lucas Gilge, Adelaide and Ansen Varner, and William and Henry Padilla.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Cora and Fred Eberly of Sioux City; and brother Bill Eberly (Darlene) of Salina, Kan.