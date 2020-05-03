Maxwell Mac Erskine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maxwell E. 'Mac' Erskine

Sioux City

Maxwell E. "Mac" Erskine, 91, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Mac was born on March 5, 1929, in Sioux City, the son of Cecil Vernon and Hazel (Lane) Erskine. In 1947, he graduated from East High School and later attended Morningside College.

Mac met and married the love of his life, Willma "Billie" Weber on Dec. 24, 1956 in Worthington, Minn.

Mac worked at Armour Packing, as a salesman for Hutton-Tufty Dodge and Miller-Kidder Chevrolet (Knoepfler Chevrolet).

Mac was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, an avid sports fan, enjoying the Iowa Hawkeyes and coaching church basketball and flag football. Mac also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating. Most importantly, Mac loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Billie; children, Cindy (Steve) Meyer of Wayne, Neb., and Todd (Julie) Erskine of Ankeny, Iowa; four grandchildren, Ashley and Derek Meyer, Ryan (Bobbi Jo) Erskine, and Kristan (Trent) Muhr.