Maybel Miller

Piedmont, Mo., formerly Jackson, Neb.
Maybel "Maimm" Miller, 94, of Piedmont, formerly of Jackson, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Clarks Mountain Nursing Center in Piedmont.
Burial will be in Springfield National Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1924, to parents Frank and Marie (Krumwiede) Leseberg. She married Kenneth E. Miller on April 22, 1950.
Maimm is survived by both children, Lorraine Candell and husband, Kenneth of Winchester, Va., and Karen Miller and husband, Alan Altmark of Endicott, N.Y.; grandchildren, Laura Candell and companion, Shawn Postlethwait, and Heather Candell; a sister, Helen Leseberg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Henry, Harry, Raymond, and Frank Leseberg; and sisters, Ann Peters, Louise Mille, Kit Lenton, Minnie Hanson, and Marie Hanson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.