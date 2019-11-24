Le Mars, Iowa, formerly Hinton
Maycele JoAnn Heimgartner, 95, of Le Mars, formerly of Hinton, passed away at her home on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Hinton, Iowa. The Rev. Steven Stoll will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. Monday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Maycele JoAnn Lang was born on Aug. 26, 1924, on a farm in Lincoln Township, Plymouth County, Iowa. The daughter of Christian and Clara (Krause) Lang was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church near Hinton. She received her education at a country school near her home. After school, Maycele was a caregiver for many relatives and friends.
Maycele and Elroy Heimgartner were united in marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church on April 20, 1944. They made their first home on a farm east of Hinton. To this union, three children were born. Together they farmed near Hinton until moving to Le Mars in 1979. Even though they moved to Le Mars, they continued to be active on the farm.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Maycele participated in Ladies’ Aid and taught Sunday school. Her work as a caretaker when she was younger carried throughout her life as she continued to assist many friends and neighbors with their needs.
Grateful to have shared her life are her children, Diane Hartman and her husband, Calvin of South Sioux City, Glenda Heimgartner of Le Mars, and Dennis Heimgartner and his wife, Jan of Hinton; five grandchildren, Scott (Susan) Hartman, Tami (Barry) Walker, Kristine (Tom) Richard, Jeffrey (Jasmine) Heimgartner and Melissa (Chad Guzinski) Heimgartner; great-grandchildren, Hayley Hartman, Andrew Walker, Ryan and Kyle Richard, Jayden and Jonah Heimgartner, Blake, Aaron, Tara and Will Sadr; brothers, Maynard Lang of Le Mars, and Cecil (Carol) Lang of Hinton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elroy on Jan. 23, 2009; granddaughter-in-law, Ann Hartman; a great-grandson, Brendan Hartman; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Lang.