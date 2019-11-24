Le Mars, Iowa, formerly Hinton

Maycele JoAnn Heimgartner, 95, of Le Mars, formerly of Hinton, passed away at her home on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Hinton, Iowa. The Rev. Steven Stoll will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. Monday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Maycele JoAnn Lang was born on Aug. 26, 1924, on a farm in Lincoln Township, Plymouth County, Iowa. The daughter of Christian and Clara (Krause) Lang was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church near Hinton. She received her education at a country school near her home. After school, Maycele was a caregiver for many relatives and friends.

Maycele and Elroy Heimgartner were united in marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church on April 20, 1944. They made their first home on a farm east of Hinton. To this union, three children were born. Together they farmed near Hinton until moving to Le Mars in 1979. Even though they moved to Le Mars, they continued to be active on the farm.