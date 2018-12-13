Sioux City
Mayer Kanter, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital, surrounded by family and friends.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Mr. Frank Baron will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Mayer was born on April 11, 1936, in Sioux City, the son of Joseph and Molly (Shragowitz) Kanter. Mayer grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School. He graduated from the University of Iowa and then received his Doctorate of Juris Prudence from the University of South Dakota. Mayer practiced law in Sioux City for many years.
In his younger years, Mayer was politically active on the local, state and national levels. He traveled and managed the Woody Herman Band for many years.
Survivors include his nephew, Joe Sholler (Helen) of Guttenberg, N.J.; his niece, Alison Mund (John) of Erie, Colo.; a grandnephew, Zach; and a grandniece, Reva. Mayer is also survived by many friends and colleagues.
Mayer was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Reva Sholler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sioux City Soup Kitchen or the Warming Shelter.