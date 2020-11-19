Maynard Leroy Holverson

Moorhead, Iowa

Maynard Leroy Holverson, 82, of Moorhead passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

A private family service will be held at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa with Darren C. E. Goslar, officiating. Burial will be in the Spring Valley Cemetery, Moorhead, Iowa. A public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral chapel. No family will be present for the visitation. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the number of people in the funeral home will be limited to no more than 15 at a time, and masks will be required. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.

Maynard was the oldest of two sons of LaVerne & Edna (Rude) Holverson and was born in Soldier, Iowa on Feb. 23, 1938.

After Maynard finished his education at Moorhead Public School, he went into partnership with his family on the farm in Spring Valley Township in Moorhead. Together, he and his brother Butch (Clayton) fed cattle, raised corn, soybeans, and hay. Maynard was a cattleman at heart. Maynard, Butch, and nephew Reid shared many good memories raising a cow and calf herd that he enjoyed until his last day. Butch passed away in 2008.