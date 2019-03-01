Sioux City
Maynon Burson, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Sunrise Retirement Home.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The Rev. Scott Squires will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Maynon was born on May 21, 1925, in Pisgah, Iowa, the daughter of John W. and Lillie May (Franks) Hall. Maynon was the youngest of 11 children. She grew up in Pisgah, graduated from Pisgah High School and lived most of her life in Sioux City.
In Rockport, Mo., on Dec. 28, 1942, Maynon married the love of her life, Harland W. Burson with whom she would happily spend the next 70 years until his death on Oct. 10, 2012 in Sioux City.
Maynon worked tirelessly in their home, while helping her husband build their family business which later came to be known as H. Burson & Son Trucking. From 1946 until she retired in 1985, she was the problem-solver, bookkeeper, and office manager.
Maynon was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. She was a talented seamstress, a creative crafter and a wonderful cook. Maynon was a loving wife, and a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her children, Dennis Burson (Darlene), Diane Hirschbach, and Deb Hundertmark (Bruce), all of Sioux City; six grandchildren, Dennis Burson Jr., Wendy Steemken, Holly McManigal (Scott), Reed Burson (Barb), Jaci Uecker (Gregg), and Addie Hollingsworth (Robert); and 13 great-grandchildren.
Maynon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harland; son-in-law, Jason Hirschbach; and 10 brothers and sisters.
We wish to extend our profound appreciation to the Sunrise staff who helped to care lovingly for our precious mom.