Maynon Burson 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sioux City 93, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Maynon Burson Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Mr. Stirfry Check out our menu! Carom House Here are just a few of our specialties: American Home Health Care HOSPITAL BEDS More Latest Local Offers Hamilton Touchless GIFT CERTIFICATES Little Swan Lake Winery check out our wine list! Duster Hoffman NextHome TriState Realty 5 Real Estate Hacks You Should Know