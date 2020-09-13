Melba Rundquist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Melba Olsen Rundquist

Sioux City

Melba Olsen Rundquist, 102, of Sioux City, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020, in Sioux City.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove, Neb., with Pastor Jacquie Samway of Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

A memorial service will be held when danger of the current Covid-19 pandemic is no longer a threat to the health of a gathering of her loved ones. Mrs. Rundquist's family would like to express their appreciation for the kind care she received from the staff at Brookdale Senior Living and from Hospice of Siouxland. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.christysmith.com.

Mrs. Rundquist was born to Lars Olsen and Theodora Eye Olsen in Newman Grove, in 1918, the youngest of 10 children. She was born in the midst of the Spanish flu pandemic, which took her mother when Mrs. Rundquist was only three-months-old.