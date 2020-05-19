Melody A. Bakken

Melody married the love of her life, Jeff Allan Bakken, on June 23, 1990, in Northwood, Iowa. The couple lived in Cedar Rapids for 11 years before settling in North Liberty for the last 20 years. Becoming a mother to her three children, Jakeb, Jaclyn, and Jayson, was the best gift that she could have ever asked for.

Melody was dedicated to her role as an embryologist, working for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for 24 years.

If you knew Melody, you know that no matter what cancer threw at her, it didn't stop her from working. Even in her final weeks, Melody spoke in hope of returning to work. She loved her job, the families she formed, and the friends she made during her time as an embryologist.

She loved working with her husband around their house to make it a home for their family, spending time on the phone every morning with her oldest son, shopping with her daughter, and watching Marvel movies with her youngest son.

Aside from the things she loved doing with her family, she also loved being outdoors, traveling to the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Okoboji in her children's early ages, flying to Cancun or Punta Cana for spring breaks, attending games at Wrigley Field to support the Chicago Cubs, reading any and all books she could get her hands on, and keeping her home clean.